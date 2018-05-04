Breaking News

Dr. Jennifer Pena is seen in her Linkedin profile photo.
    Mike Pence's doctor resigns

The White House physician assigned to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Pena, has resigned, his office told CNN in a statement. Pena worked in the White House medical unit.
