Toobin: A bad day for the Mueller team

CNN's senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin acknowledged it was "not a good day for the Mueller office," after a federal judge criticized the special counsel over charges against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, but said the odds of the judge dismissing the case, "are remote."
