Panelist: Ivanka helps make Trump look better

Author Michael D'Antonio tells CNN's Anderson Cooper that he suspects President Trump may have wanted to keep Ivanka close to the administration because she is viewed as "untouchable" as family, even though she plays a critical role in the White House.
