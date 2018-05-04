Breaking News
Trump: Your 2nd Amendment rights are under siege
Trump: Your 2nd Amendment rights are under siege
While speaking to National Rifle Associate members in Dallas, President Trump said our Second Amendment rights were under siege, but they would never be under siege while he was president.
Source: CNN
While speaking to National Rifle Associate members in Dallas, President Trump said our Second Amendment rights were under siege, but they would never be under siege while he was president.
