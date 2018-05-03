Breaking News

    Lawyer: Cohen reimbursement may involve money laundering

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti says, that depending on how it was structured, the reimbursement to President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen for a payment Cohen made to keep Daniels quiet about an alleged affair may involve money laundering.
