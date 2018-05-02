Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The White House announced Saturday that President Donald Trump has appointed former federal prosecutor Ty Cobb as White House special counsel.
The White House announced Saturday that President Donald Trump has appointed former federal prosecutor Ty Cobb as White House special counsel.

    JUST WATCHED

    Ty Cobb out in latest Trump legal team shakeup

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ty Cobb out in latest Trump legal team shakeup

White House lawyer Ty Cobb is leaving his position, and a lawyer who represented former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment process is joining President Donald Trump's legal team as it adopts a more adversarial posture toward the special counsel's investigation. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.
Source: CNN

Robert Mueller's investigation (15 Videos)

See More

Ty Cobb out in latest Trump legal team shakeup

The Lead

White House lawyer Ty Cobb is leaving his position, and a lawyer who represented former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment process is joining President Donald Trump's legal team as it adopts a more adversarial posture toward the special counsel's investigation. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.
Source: CNN