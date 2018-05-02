Ty Cobb out in latest Trump legal team shakeup

White House lawyer Ty Cobb is leaving his position, and a lawyer who represented former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment process is joining President Donald Trump's legal team as it adopts a more adversarial posture toward the special counsel's investigation. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.
