President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 30, 2018, in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)
    Trump's health brought into question

Dr. Harold Bornstein, Donald Trump's former physician, said the then-presidential candidate had personally dictated a 2015 letter touting his historic good health. The admittance brings to question what's true about Donald Trump's health. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.
