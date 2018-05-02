Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Pruitt under fire for $100,000 Morocco trip
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Pruitt under fire for $100,000 Morocco trip
CNN's
Rene Marsh
reports on EPA chief Scott Pruitt's $100,000 trip to Morocco that was partially arranged by a former lobbyist.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Pruitt under fire for $100,000 Morocco trip
Uruguay: 'No country for vegetarians'
Taylor Swift reveals latest contraption for tour
Bourdain digs Uruguay's laid-back vibes
Listen: Elon Musk's strange reactions on Tesla's earnings call
Bourdain takes a lunch break inside WV mine
Zuckerberg announces Facebook dating features
See America's influence on Filipino cuisine
How Brexit could end flights in and out the UK
Bluegrass is a way of life in West Virginia
Sainsbury's CEO caught in singing blunder
Meghan Markle faces standard citizenship test
Watch pair of pelicans crash graduation ceremony
Southwest Flight 1380 hero pilot meets Trump
Princess Charlotte's cutest moments
WHCD comedian defends her controversial jokes
See More
Pruitt under fire for $100,000 Morocco trip
Newsroom
CNN's
Rene Marsh
reports on EPA chief Scott Pruitt's $100,000 trip to Morocco that was partially arranged by a former lobbyist.
Source: CNN