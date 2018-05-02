Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump jokes he was first in his class

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump jokes he was first in his class

During his first-ever visit to the State Department, President Donald Trump participated in the swearing-in ceremony for newly minted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (16 Videos)

See More

Trump jokes he was first in his class

During his first-ever visit to the State Department, President Donald Trump participated in the swearing-in ceremony for newly minted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Source: CNN