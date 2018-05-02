Ex-Enquirer exec: Cohen issue was bait and switch

Stu Zakim, former senior vice president for corporate communications at American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, says the tabloid's critical coverage of Michael Cohen was a bait-and-switch tactic by David Pecker, the CEO of American Media and a longtime friend of President Trump.
