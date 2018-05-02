Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Lewandowski: Trump's call for documents about transparency
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Lewandowski: Trump's call for documents about transparency
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski says President Trump is being transparent by asking the Justice Department to hand over documents related to the Russia probe to Congress for review.
Source: CNN
Russia investigation (15 Videos)
Lewandowski: Trump's call for documents about transparency
Panelist: Trump has 'stink of guilt' over him
Who is Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya?
Russian lawyer is 'right out of a spy novel'
Russian lawyer: I'll testify if granted safety
Trump: Russia probe is a hoax
More people beyond Russian lawyer at meeting
WaPo: Sessions might quit if Rosenstein fired
Rosenstein to Trump: You're not a target
Lemon shuts down panelist over Russia comments
Questions arise over Cohen's associates
Comey: 'No sense' for Trump to fire Mueller
Trump: We'll see what happens to Mueller
Grassley: It's suicide if Trump fires Mueller
Sanders: Trump believes he can fire Mueller
The man in charge of the Russia investigation
See More
Lewandowski: Trump's call for documents about transparency
The Lead
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski says President Trump is being transparent by asking the Justice Department to hand over documents related to the Russia probe to Congress for review.
Source: CNN