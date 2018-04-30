Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on nuclear deal: We'll see what happens

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on nuclear deal: We'll see what happens

President Donald Trump reacts to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that Iranian officials were "brazenly lying" when they said Iran wasn't pursuing nuclear weapons.
Source: CNN

Iran nuclear deal (15 Videos)

See More

Trump on nuclear deal: We'll see what happens

Newsroom

President Donald Trump reacts to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that Iranian officials were "brazenly lying" when they said Iran wasn't pursuing nuclear weapons.
Source: CNN