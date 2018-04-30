Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump on immigration rhetoric: No need to apologize

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump on immigration rhetoric: No need to apologize

President Trump holds a joint press conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, and addresses questions on his immigration rhetoric.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump on immigration rhetoric: No need to apologize

President Trump holds a joint press conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, and addresses questions on his immigration rhetoric.
Source: CNN