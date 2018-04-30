According to sources familiar with the matter, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has convinced North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is the best site for President Trump and Kim Jong Un's summit. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
According to sources familiar with the matter, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has convinced North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is the best site for President Trump and Kim Jong Un's summit. CNN's Will Ripley reports.