According to sources familiar with the matter, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has convinced North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is the best site for President Trump and Kim Jong Un's summit. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
