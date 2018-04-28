Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Total Sports Park in Washington, Michigan on April 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Total Sports Park in Washington, Michigan on April 28, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Crowd chants 'Nobel!' mid-North Korea talks

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Crowd chants 'Nobel!' mid-North Korea talks

The crowd chanted "Nobel! Nobel!" during a campaign rally in Michigan as President Trump talked about negotiations with North Korea.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and North Korea (15 Videos)

See More

Crowd chants 'Nobel!' mid-North Korea talks

The crowd chanted "Nobel! Nobel!" during a campaign rally in Michigan as President Trump talked about negotiations with North Korea.
Source: CNN