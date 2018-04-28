Breaking News
Crowd chants 'Nobel!' mid-North Korea talks
Crowd chants 'Nobel!' mid-North Korea talks
The crowd chanted "Nobel! Nobel!" during a campaign rally in Michigan as President Trump talked about negotiations with North Korea.
Source: CNN
