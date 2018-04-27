Breaking News

michael avenatti 04262018
michael avenatti 04262018

    Stormy's lawyer: Trump implicated himself

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti says that the President implicated himself during an interview with "Fox and Friends," where he said only a "tiny, tiny little fraction" of his legal work is done by Michael Cohen, his personal attorney who is under criminal investigation.
CNN Tonight

