Stormy's lawyer: Trump implicated himself

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti says that the President implicated himself during an interview with "Fox and Friends," where he said only a "tiny, tiny little fraction" of his legal work is done by Michael Cohen, his personal attorney who is under criminal investigation.
Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti says that the President implicated himself during an interview with "Fox and Friends," where he said only a "tiny, tiny little fraction" of his legal work is done by Michael Cohen, his personal attorney who is under criminal investigation.