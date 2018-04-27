Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    NRA faces scrutiny over links to Russian banker

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NRA faces scrutiny over links to Russian banker

The National Rifle Association is setting aside years of documents related to its interactions with Kremlin-linked banker, Alexander Torshin, as the gun-rights group appears to be bracing for a possible investigation, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Source: CNN

NRA (18 Videos)

See More

NRA faces scrutiny over links to Russian banker

Situation Room

The National Rifle Association is setting aside years of documents related to its interactions with Kremlin-linked banker, Alexander Torshin, as the gun-rights group appears to be bracing for a possible investigation, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Source: CNN