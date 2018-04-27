NRA faces scrutiny over links to Russian banker

The National Rifle Association is setting aside years of documents related to its interactions with Kremlin-linked banker, Alexander Torshin, as the gun-rights group appears to be bracing for a possible investigation, according to sources familiar with the situation.
