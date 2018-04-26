Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: Ronny Jackson treated very unfairly
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: Ronny Jackson treated very unfairly
While meeting with kids in the White House rose garden, President Trump said that Dr. Ronny Jackson is "a great man and he got treated very unfairly."
Source: CNN
White House physician Ronny Jackson (13 Videos)
Trump: Ronny Jackson treated very unfairly
Dr. Jackson gives statement on withdrawal
Source: VA pick got drunk during overseas trip
Whistleblowers detail allegations against Jackson
Santorum: How could WH have known about Jackson?
Senator slams WH for 'sloppily' vetting Jackson
Trump taps White House doctor as VA secretary
Trump's physician offers glowing praise
WH doctor: Trump requested cognitive exam
Ronny Jackson is no longer Trump's doctor
Tester: White House called Jackson 'Candy Man'
Trump: Nobody has experience to run VA
WH staffers: Jackson handed out meds 'like candy'
See More
Trump: Ronny Jackson treated very unfairly
Wolf
While meeting with kids in the White House rose garden, President Trump said that Dr. Ronny Jackson is "a great man and he got treated very unfairly."
Source: CNN