Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

House Energy & Commerce HRG: EPA Budget (Secy Pruitt testifies) Chairman Cap Da 7 > RX434 Witness Cap Da 8 > RX435 Side cam Cap Da 9 > RX440 The Fiscal Year 2019 Environmental Protection Agency Budget Witness: Scott Pruitt EPA Administrator
House Energy & Commerce HRG: EPA Budget (Secy Pruitt testifies) Chairman Cap Da 7 > RX434 Witness Cap Da 8 > RX435 Side cam Cap Da 9 > RX440 The Fiscal Year 2019 Environmental Protection Agency Budget Witness: Scott Pruitt EPA Administrator

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawmaker to Pruitt: You're unfit for office

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawmaker to Pruitt: You're unfit for office

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) slams Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt during a congressional hearing, saying he would be long gone in any other administration.
Source: CNN

Scott Pruitt and the EPA (14 Videos)

See More

Lawmaker to Pruitt: You're unfit for office

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) slams Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt during a congressional hearing, saying he would be long gone in any other administration.
Source: CNN