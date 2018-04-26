Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Avenatti: We will argue for Trump's deposition
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Avenatti: We will argue for Trump's deposition
Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti reacts to President Trump's interview on Fox News.
Source: CNN
Trump affair allegations (14 Videos)
Avenatti: We will argue for Trump's deposition
Stormy Daniels releases sketch
Stormy Daniels: 'I have no reason to lie'
Karen McDougal: Preschool teacher turned Playmate
TIME cover shows Trump in 'Stormy' conditions
Stormy Daniels' lawyer wants to depose Trump
NYT: FBI searched for porn star, playmate payment records
The cases that bind Cohen, Davidson
McDougal appears in photo with Trump family
Trump: No knowledge of Stormy Daniels payment
Karen McDougal and the 'catch and kill' system
Polygraph: Stormy Daniels truthful about Trump
S.E. Cupp to Melania: Don't be like Hillary
The president and the porn star
McDougal less fearful after Stormy Daniels
See More
Avenatti: We will argue for Trump's deposition
Newsroom
Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti reacts to President Trump's interview on Fox News.
Source: CNN