Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Micahel Avenatti nr 04262018
Micahel Avenatti nr 04262018

    JUST WATCHED

    Avenatti: We will argue for Trump's deposition

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Avenatti: We will argue for Trump's deposition

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti reacts to President Trump's interview on Fox News.
Source: CNN

Trump affair allegations (14 Videos)

See More

Avenatti: We will argue for Trump's deposition

Newsroom

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti reacts to President Trump's interview on Fox News.
Source: CNN