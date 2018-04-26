Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former FBI Director James Comey answers questions during a live town hall hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, April 25th 2018 at William & Mary, Comey's alma mater, in Williamsburg, Virginia. Photo by John Nowak/CNN
Former FBI Director James Comey answers questions during a live town hall hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, April 25th 2018 at William & Mary, Comey's alma mater, in Williamsburg, Virginia. Photo by John Nowak/CNN

    JUST WATCHED

    Comey: I was held hostage as a teenager

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Comey: I was held hostage as a teenager

Former FBI Director James Comey tells the story of being held hostage and held at gunpoint by a serial rapist when he was a teenager.
Source: CNN

James Comey Town Hall (11 Videos)

See More

Comey: I was held hostage as a teenager

Former FBI Director James Comey tells the story of being held hostage and held at gunpoint by a serial rapist when he was a teenager.
Source: CNN