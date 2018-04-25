Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration.

    JUST WATCHED

    Yes, President Trump just retweeted Kanye West

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Yes, President Trump just retweeted Kanye West

President Donald Trump thanked Kanye West on Twitter, after the rapper went on a rant showing support for the President.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (16 Videos)

See More

Yes, President Trump just retweeted Kanye West

Newsroom

President Donald Trump thanked Kanye West on Twitter, after the rapper went on a rant showing support for the President.
Source: CNN