Breaking News
45
Congress
Supreme Court
2018
Key Races
Primary Results
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Listen as lawyers argue travel ban case
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Listen as lawyers argue travel ban case
Supreme Court justices ask questions on the legality of the Trump administration's travel ban.
Source: CNN
Stories Worth Seeing (10 Videos)
Listen as lawyers argue travel ban case
Teen slain by cops, leaves heartbreaking poem behind
How to uncover a Russian troll op
Mom says son feels 'abandoned' after separation
Immigration lawyer: Ankle monitors a no-brainer
MariCar: Tour Tokyo's streets in a go-kart
This Instagram star isn't what she seems
Tiffany is trying to be cool. It's working.
See the all-new Chevy Blazer
Here's how Chipotle is making a comeback
See More
Listen as lawyers argue travel ban case
Supreme Court justices ask questions on the legality of the Trump administration's travel ban.
Source: CNN