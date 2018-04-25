Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Comey Cooper Town Hall
Comey Cooper Town Hall

    JUST WATCHED

    Cooper to Comey: Are you a leaker?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Cooper to Comey: Are you a leaker?

Former FBI director James Comey defends his decision to share memos with the media as a "private citizen," at the CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper.
Source: CNN

James Comey Town Hall (9 Videos)

See More

Cooper to Comey: Are you a leaker?

Former FBI director James Comey defends his decision to share memos with the media as a "private citizen," at the CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper.
Source: CNN