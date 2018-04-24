Whistleblowers detail allegations against Jackson

Breaking News

Ronny Jackson meets with Sen. Jon Tester on Capitol Hill on April 17, 2018.
Senate Veterans Affairs Committee members are assessing allegations from whistleblowers that have told the panel about nominee Ronny Jackson's questionable behavior including excessive drinking and a "toxic" work environment under his leadership, according to two former White House medical staff members who have spoken with the committee.
Source: CNN

