Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: If Iran threatens us, they will pay

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: If Iran threatens us, they will pay

President Donald Trump discusses his view on the May 12 deadline for an extension of the Iran nuclear deal agreement, warning Iran of possible retaliation.
Source: CNN

Iran nuclear deal (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: If Iran threatens us, they will pay

President Donald Trump discusses his view on the May 12 deadline for an extension of the Iran nuclear deal agreement, warning Iran of possible retaliation.
Source: CNN