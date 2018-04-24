Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., left, sits with Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., chairman of the Veteran's Affairs Committee, before their meeting on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 16, 2018 in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)
U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., left, sits with Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., chairman of the Veteran's Affairs Committee, before their meeting on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 16, 2018 in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)

    JUST WATCHED

    Allegations threaten Ronny Jackson nomination

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Allegations threaten Ronny Jackson nomination

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee are raising concerns about allegations of improper conduct involving Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs and are reviewing them to determine if they are substantial enough to upend his nomination.
Source: CNN

Trump's Cabinet (15 Videos)

See More

Allegations threaten Ronny Jackson nomination

Anderson Cooper 360

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee are raising concerns about allegations of improper conduct involving Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs and are reviewing them to determine if they are substantial enough to upend his nomination.
Source: CNN