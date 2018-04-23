Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Senator chokes up over bipartisan gesture
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Senator chokes up over bipartisan gesture
Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) holds back tears thanking Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) after Coons' "present" vote allowed CIA Director Mike Pompeo's secretary of state nomination to advance out of committee.
Source: CNN
Across the aisle (6 Videos)
Senator chokes up over bipartisan gesture
Political rivals survive 36-hour road trip
Rand Paul: Bipartisan effort on 'replace'
Leaders seek transcripts of Flynn-Russia calls
Booker praises 'bipartisan' rejection of Trump's views on Russia
Republicans balk at Trump's defense of Russia
Dem, GOP voters: It's important to talk
See More
Senator chokes up over bipartisan gesture
Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) holds back tears thanking Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) after Coons' "present" vote allowed CIA Director Mike Pompeo's secretary of state nomination to advance out of committee.
Source: CNN