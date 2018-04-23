Senator chokes up over bipartisan gesture

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 23: U.S. Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) (R), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, hugs Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) (2nd R) after a committee meeting April 23, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee has approved to the nomination of CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be the next Secretary of State. Sen. Coons broke a deadlock and voted "present" to avoid keeping the meeting open until Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA) can join the meeting from delivering a eulogy out of town. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) holds back tears thanking Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) after Coons' "present" vote allowed CIA Director Mike Pompeo's secretary of state nomination to advance out of committee.
Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) holds back tears thanking Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) after Coons' "present" vote allowed CIA Director Mike Pompeo's secretary of state nomination to advance out of committee.
