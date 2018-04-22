Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's attorney, walks to the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City. Following FBI raids on his home, office and hotel room, the Department of Justice announced that they are placing him under criminal investigation. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's attorney, walks to the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City. Following FBI raids on his home, office and hotel room, the Department of Justice announced that they are placing him under criminal investigation. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    President Trump says his attorney won't flip

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

President Trump says his attorney won't flip

President Donald Trump said his personal attorney Michael Cohen won't flip, despite reporting from the New York Times that the President treats his attorney with contempt. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
Source: CNN

Michael Cohen (15 Videos)

See More

President Trump says his attorney won't flip

Newsroom

President Donald Trump said his personal attorney Michael Cohen won't flip, despite reporting from the New York Times that the President treats his attorney with contempt. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
Source: CNN