President Trump says his attorney won't flip
President Trump says his attorney won't flip
President Donald Trump said his personal attorney Michael Cohen won't flip, despite reporting from the New York Times that the President treats his attorney with contempt. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
Source: CNN
President Trump says his attorney won't flip
