Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

bono george w bush barbara bush aids activist sot _00003827
bono george w bush barbara bush aids activist sot _00003827

    JUST WATCHED

    Bono to George W.: Your mom eased AIDS stigma

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Bono to George W.: Your mom eased AIDS stigma

While being honored by former President George W. Bush, U2 frontman and AIDS activist Bono said former first lady Barbara Bush helped diminish the stigma of AIDS and other diseases.
Source: CNN

Barbara Bush (13 Videos)

See More

Bono to George W.: Your mom eased AIDS stigma

While being honored by former President George W. Bush, U2 frontman and AIDS activist Bono said former first lady Barbara Bush helped diminish the stigma of AIDS and other diseases.
Source: CNN