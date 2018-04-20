Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    White House: Comey has a credibility problem

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

White House: Comey has a credibility problem

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah tells CNN's Jake Tapper that former FBI Director James Comey has a "real credibility problem."
Source: CNN

Former FBI Director James Comey (16 Videos)

See More

White House: Comey has a credibility problem

The Lead

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah tells CNN's Jake Tapper that former FBI Director James Comey has a "real credibility problem."
Source: CNN