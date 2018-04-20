Hear part of Comey's memo on Trump, Flynn

CNN's Laura Jarrett reads part of James Comey's memo about his conversation with President Trump about Michael Flynn. According to Comey's testimony, Trump said: "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."
