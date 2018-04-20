Breaking News

Ousted FBI director James Comey listens during a hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Hear part of Comey's memo on Trump, Flynn

CNN's Laura Jarrett reads part of James Comey's memo about his conversation with President Trump about Michael Flynn. According to Comey's testimony, Trump said: "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."
