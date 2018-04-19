Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tapper comey 04192018 01
tapper comey 04192018 01

    JUST WATCHED

    Comey: I could be asked to testify against McCabe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Comey: I could be asked to testify against McCabe

Former FBI Director James Comey tells CNN's Jake Tapper he could be called to be a witness against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Source: CNN

Former FBI Director James Comey (15 Videos)

See More

Comey: I could be asked to testify against McCabe

The Lead

Former FBI Director James Comey tells CNN's Jake Tapper he could be called to be a witness against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Source: CNN