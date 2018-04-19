Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tapper comey 04192018 02
tapper comey 04192018 02

    JUST WATCHED

    Comey on release of Trump memos: Fine by me

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Comey on release of Trump memos: Fine by me

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, former FBI Director James Comey says he's fine with transparency and that he's been consistent about his discussions with President Trump.
Source: CNN

Jake Tapper's interview with James Comey (4 Videos)

See More

Comey on release of Trump memos: Fine by me

The Lead

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, former FBI Director James Comey says he's fine with transparency and that he's been consistent about his discussions with President Trump.
Source: CNN