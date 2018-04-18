Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The past reported threats by Trump associates

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The past reported threats by Trump associates

CNN's Jake Tapper takes a look at the multiple reports of past threats allegedly made by associates of President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Michael Cohen (15 Videos)

See More

The past reported threats by Trump associates

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper takes a look at the multiple reports of past threats allegedly made by associates of President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN