Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
George W. Bush recalls last visit with mom
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
George W. Bush recalls last visit with mom
In his first interview since the death of his mother, Barbara Bush, George W. Bush told Fox Business Network about a joke she made to the doctor on his last visit before she died.
Source: CNN
Barbara Bush (11 Videos)
George W. Bush recalls last visit with mom
Remembering former first lady Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush's legacy
Barbara Bush: I'm sick of Donald Trump
Barbara Bush's legacy as 'the enforcer'
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush hospitalized
Happy 70th anniversary, Mr. President
Jeb and Barbara Bush get candid about the campaign
Jeb Bush campaigns with his mom
1994: Barbara Bush on her life in White House
Barbara Bush: not 'too many Bushes'
Barbara Bush: I love Bill Clinton
See More
George W. Bush recalls last visit with mom
New Day
In his first interview since the death of his mother, Barbara Bush, George W. Bush told Fox Business Network about a joke she made to the doctor on his last visit before she died.
Source: CNN