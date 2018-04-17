Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sean Penn on Trump: Have to redefine satire
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sean Penn on Trump: Have to redefine satire
Actor Sean Penn tells CNN's Jake Tapper that the normalization of the events of the Trump presidency worries him.
Source: CNN
Celebrities & Politics (16 Videos)
Sean Penn on Trump: Have to redefine satire
'Law & Order' star: Don't fire Rosenstein
Six things you may not know about Cynthia Nixon
Former Disney star joins the White House
El secreto de Oprah para comenzar el día en paz
Trump: I'd love to run against Oprah
Roseanne Barr: My character voted for Trump
Tom Hanks calls political climate 'hellacious'
Oprah reacts to Trump calling her 'insecure'
'Clueless' star drops congressional bid
Palin receiving backlash for White House photo
Colbert, Rogen troll Trump Jr. on Twitter
Rodman takes some credit for Warmbier release
Chance the Rapper donates to Chicago schools
The Rock, Tom Hanks reveal 2020 campaign
Tina Fey mocks Trump at fundraiser
Trudeau challenges Matthew Perry to rematch
See More
Sean Penn on Trump: Have to redefine satire
The Lead
Actor Sean Penn tells CNN's Jake Tapper that the normalization of the events of the Trump presidency worries him.
Source: CNN