Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on January 24, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Hannity: Cohen has never represented me

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hannity: Cohen has never represented me

Fox News host Sean Hannity used his radio show to address his connection to President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.
Source: CNN

Michael Cohen (15 Videos)

See More

Hannity: Cohen has never represented me

Newsroom

Fox News host Sean Hannity used his radio show to address his connection to President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.
Source: CNN