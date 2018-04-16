Toobin: Comey's account devastating for Trump

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin says that former FBI Director James Comey's account of a meeting he had with President Donald Trump, in which he allegedly asked to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, paints a devastating picture for the President.
