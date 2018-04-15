Sarah Sanders tweet raises questions

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted a photo she said was of President Trump in the Situation Room as he was briefed on Syria. Some pointed out that the photo appears to include Vice President Mike Pence, who was not in the US at the time of the strike on Syria.
