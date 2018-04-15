Breaking News

    Avenatti: Cohen recording beyond stupid

Avenatti: Cohen recording beyond stupid

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti said he "couldn't agree more" with Sen. Lindsey Graham's comments made to Fox News radio that President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is an idiot for recording conversations which were later seized by investigators.
State of the Union

In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti said he "couldn't agree more" with Sen. Lindsey Graham's comments made to Fox News radio that President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is an idiot for recording conversations which were later seized by investigators.
