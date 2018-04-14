Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Mattis: This is a one-time shot, for now
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Mattis: This is a one-time shot, for now
Defense Secretary James Mattis says the joint strikes against Syria are a "one-time shot" unless the regime continues to use chemical weapons.
Source: CNN
Crisis in Syria (15 Videos)
Mattis: This is a one-time shot, for now
Video reportedly shows airstrike in Syria
Trump's message to Iran and Russia
Trump: These are crimes of a monster
Ships, aircraft used in strike against Syria
The challenge for US with Russia in Syria
Trump: We cannot purge the world of evil
Correspondent: Syria had time to prepare
Trump: Prepared to sustain attacks on Syria
Syria's most controversial war tactics
All the players in Syria will make your head spin
Could the Syrian war lead to a US-Russia conflict?
Syrian attacks escalate tensions among global powers
Albright: There is no strategy on Syria
Gas attack survivor to world: Shame on you
Video shows Syrians affected by chemical attack
See More
Mattis: This is a one-time shot, for now
Defense Secretary James Mattis says the joint strikes against Syria are a "one-time shot" unless the regime continues to use chemical weapons.
Source: CNN