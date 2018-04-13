WSJ: Cohen arranged hush money for ex-Playboy model
A report in the Wall Street Journal says President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, facilitated a payment of $1.6 million last year to a former Playboy model who claimed she had become pregnant by Elliott Broidy, a leading GOP fundraiser.
