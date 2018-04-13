Breaking News

    Sarah Sanders challenged on pre-election tweet

CNN's Jim Acosta asks White House press secretary Sarah Sanders about the President's attacks on former FBI Director Jamey Comey in relation to a pre-election tweet in which she stated, "when you're attacking FBI agents because you're under criminal investigation, you're losing."
CNN's Jim Acosta asks White House press secretary Sarah Sanders about the President's attacks on former FBI Director Jamey Comey in relation to a pre-election tweet in which she stated, "when you're attacking FBI agents because you're under criminal investigation, you're losing."
