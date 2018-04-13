Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump calls Comey an 'untruthful slime ball'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump calls Comey an 'untruthful slime ball'

President Trump tweets his reaction to the details from former FBI director James Comey's memoir, calling him a leaker, liar and an "untruthful slime ball."
Source: CNN

Former FBI Director James Comey (16 Videos)

See More

Trump calls Comey an 'untruthful slime ball'

New Day

President Trump tweets his reaction to the details from former FBI director James Comey's memoir, calling him a leaker, liar and an "untruthful slime ball."
Source: CNN