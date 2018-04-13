Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Comey: Briefing Trump felt like out-of-body experience
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Comey: Briefing Trump felt like out-of-body experience
In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, former FBI Director James Comey said briefing incoming President Trump felt like an out-of-body experience.
Source: CNN
Former FBI Director James Comey (16 Videos)
Comey: Briefing Trump felt like out-of-body experience
Comey: Trump unfazed by Russian meddling
Clapper: Comey accounts are accurate
Comey details 2017 meeting with Trump in book
Trump and Comey's ups and downs
Timeline of Trump firing James Comey
Trump allies aim to discredit James Comey
Loretta Lynch counters 2017 Comey testimony
Catch up on the Comey memo scandal
Bannon: Comey firing was a mistake
40 days later Trump admits: No Comey tapes
Sessions: I recommended Comey's removal
Schiff: Comey overstepped role as FBI director
How James Comey is preparing for this moment
James Comey, star witness
Comey breaks silence in first TV interview
See More
Comey: Briefing Trump felt like out-of-body experience
In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, former FBI Director James Comey said briefing incoming President Trump felt like an out-of-body experience.
Source: CNN