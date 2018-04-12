Breaking News

    Former Trump doorman confirms leaked reports

Dino Sajudin, a former doorman at a Trump building, has confirmed reports that the National Enquirer's parent company American Media Inc. paid him $30,000 to prevent him from publicizing a rumor that Donald Trump fathered a child out of wedlock. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports
