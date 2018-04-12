Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Full Committee Hearing Nomination Witness: The Honorable Mike Pompeo OF KANSAS, TO BE SECRETARY OF STATE Chairman Cap Da 1 Witness Cap Da 2 Side cam Cap Da 3 C-SPAN SWITCHED on C-SPAN DA#1
Full Committee Hearing Nomination Witness: The Honorable Mike Pompeo OF KANSAS, TO BE SECRETARY OF STATE Chairman Cap Da 1 Witness Cap Da 2 Side cam Cap Da 3 C-SPAN SWITCHED on C-SPAN DA#1

    JUST WATCHED

    Udall: We look close to constitutional crisis

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Udall: We look close to constitutional crisis

Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) presses former CIA Director Mike Pompeo on if he would refuse his position if President Trump fired special counsel Robert Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Source: CNN

Mike Pompeo (8 Videos)

See More

Udall: We look close to constitutional crisis

Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) presses former CIA Director Mike Pompeo on if he would refuse his position if President Trump fired special counsel Robert Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Source: CNN