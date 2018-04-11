Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

zuckerberg admits personal data shared with cambridge analytica sot_00004211
zuckerberg admits personal data shared with cambridge analytica sot_00004211

    JUST WATCHED

    Zuckerberg says his personal data was shared

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Zuckerberg says his personal data was shared

During a hearing with the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified that his own personal data was shared improperly with Cambridge Analytica.
Source: CNN

Zuckerberg testifies before Congress (10 Videos)

See More

Zuckerberg says his personal data was shared

During a hearing with the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified that his own personal data was shared improperly with Cambridge Analytica.
Source: CNN