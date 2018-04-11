Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
2018
Search »
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Zuckerberg says his personal data was shared
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Zuckerberg says his personal data was shared
During a hearing with the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified that his own personal data was shared improperly with Cambridge Analytica.
Source: CNN
Zuckerberg testifies before Congress (10 Videos)
Zuckerberg says his personal data was shared
Zuckerberg's Senate testimony in 2 minutes
Zuckerberg: It was my mistake, I'm sorry
Zuckerberg: Average person doesn't read full terms of service
Zuckerberg: We want to offer a free service
Zuckerberg: 'Happy' to testify before Congress
See Mark Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill
Cruz presses Zuckerberg on Facebook politics
Zuckerberg: Priority to stop election meddling
Zuckerberg started Facebook in his dorm
Zuckerberg: Mueller team interviewed Facebook staff
See More
Zuckerberg says his personal data was shared
During a hearing with the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified that his own personal data was shared improperly with Cambridge Analytica.
Source: CNN