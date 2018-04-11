Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Woman 'dabs' behind Trump in Oval Office

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Woman 'dabs' behind Trump in Oval Office

As President Trump signed the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act into law, a victim of sex trafficking 'dabbed' behind him.
Source: CNN

President Donald Trump (15 Videos)

See More

Woman 'dabs' behind Trump in Oval Office

As President Trump signed the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act into law, a victim of sex trafficking 'dabbed' behind him.
Source: CNN